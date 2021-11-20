Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Gap Up to $172.73

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $172.73, but opened at $180.00. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $183.52, with a volume of 9,721 shares trading hands.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.07.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 285.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after buying an additional 57,144 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.