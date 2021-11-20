Altair Engineering Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) – Griffin Securities issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Altair Engineering in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer forecasts that the software will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year. Griffin Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Altair Engineering’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

ALTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $79.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.41. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $82.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -997.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,604 shares of the software’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,532 shares of the software’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,765,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,802 shares of company stock worth $32,271,601. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.