Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,461 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at $120,316,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth $21,312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,505,000 after purchasing an additional 269,403 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 124.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 59.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 612,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,928,000 after purchasing an additional 227,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $100.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

