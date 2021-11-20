Amalgamated Bank Invests $352,000 in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $472,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

NYSE:JELD opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.44. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $31.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

