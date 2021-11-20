Amalgamated Bank Invests $402,000 in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 34.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KELYA stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.17. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KELYA shares. Northcoast Research raised Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kelly Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

