Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 493.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 658.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 80,296 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 208.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

SGRY opened at $48.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 3.00. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

