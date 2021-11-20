American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $378,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $37.77 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

