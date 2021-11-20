American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $173.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.04 and a 200-day moving average of $167.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 52-week low of $111.90 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

