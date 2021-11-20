American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 465,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,434,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,392,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -283.32%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

