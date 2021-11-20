American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $151.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to post $151.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.20 million to $152.60 million. American Public Education reported sales of $85.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $417.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.89 million to $417.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $621.71 million, with estimates ranging from $612.62 million to $640.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 104.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 13.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 108.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APEI stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 126,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Public Education (APEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.