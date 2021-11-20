American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMSWA. Maxim Group began coverage on American Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $25.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. American Software has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $833.86 million, a P/E ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 0.61.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.96%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

