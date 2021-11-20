American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $25.05 on Friday. American Software has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $833.86 million, a P/E ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMSWA. Maxim Group raised their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,163.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American Software by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 20,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Software by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Software by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 20,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Software by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

