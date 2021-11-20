Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP John Charles Stone Sells 9,375 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $234,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Charles Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $246,562.50.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

