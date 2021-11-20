AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.83. William Blair also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $118.59 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $124.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.68 and a 200-day moving average of $101.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after purchasing an additional 192,936 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

