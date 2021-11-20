Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Down 32.1% in October

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,496,300 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the October 14th total of 2,203,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,963.0 days.

AMFPF stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Amplifon has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMFPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplifon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The company was founded by Algernon Charles Holland in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

