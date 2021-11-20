Analysts Anticipate Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will announce sales of $11.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.13 million. Elys Game Technology posted sales of $9.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year sales of $51.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.25 million to $53.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $57.37 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $60.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

ELYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,028. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 4.89.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

