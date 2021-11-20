Analysts Anticipate Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%. The business had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRZN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 13.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

HRZN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,293. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

