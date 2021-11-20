Analysts Anticipate Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will report $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 141.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 35.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 9.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kemper by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,403,000 after purchasing an additional 343,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

KMPR traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.02. 628,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,888. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.71. Kemper has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 106.90%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

