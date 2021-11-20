Analysts Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 168.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,186,000 after purchasing an additional 483,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,990,000 after purchasing an additional 610,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,605,000 after purchasing an additional 166,171 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,038,000 after purchasing an additional 161,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.85. 1,625,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,074. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

