Analysts Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. Getty Realty posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Getty Realty.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on GTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.63. 297,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,886. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $34.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.14%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.