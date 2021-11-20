Analysts Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.42 Billion

Brokerages expect that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post $7.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.55 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $5.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $26.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.67 billion to $26.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.66 billion to $32.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.75.

NVDA stock traded up $13.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.85. The stock had a trading volume of 53,386,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,137,750. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $330.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.38 and a 200 day moving average of $206.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.59, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.