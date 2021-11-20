Analysts Expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $607.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post sales of $607.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $611.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $602.00 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $567.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNBR. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $77.87. 414,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,598. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.62. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

