Analysts Expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.27 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will announce sales of $77.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.74 million. Bancorp posted sales of $75.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year sales of $312.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.98 million to $313.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $339.47 million, with estimates ranging from $339.46 million to $339.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

TBBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $30.54. 344,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,792. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $33.36.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Bancorp by 1,354.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 98,653 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 127,207 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bancorp by 953.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares during the period. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,174,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

