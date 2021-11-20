Analysts Expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Post $0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Trustmark reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Trustmark by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,888,000 after buying an additional 133,856 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 31,734 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 164,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.