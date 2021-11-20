Analysts Issue Forecasts for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Virgin Galactic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPCE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.87.

SPCE opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.23.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. 43.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

