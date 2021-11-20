Analysts Set AXA SA (EPA:CS) PT at €26.79

AXA SA (EPA:CS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €26.79 ($30.44).

CS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €28.10 ($31.93) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €22.27 ($25.31) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €26.50 ($30.11) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.50 ($31.25) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of EPA CS traded down €0.27 ($0.31) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €25.17 ($28.60). 8,891,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.27. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($31.47).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.