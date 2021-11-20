Analysts Set EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) PT at $23.15

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

EDRVF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.70 ($26.93) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.86 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EDP Renováveis from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF remained flat at $$25.40 during trading on Wednesday. EDP Renováveis has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

