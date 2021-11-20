Analysts Set Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Price Target at $26.25

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get Enfusion alerts:

NYSE ENFN traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $21.47. 193,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,654. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

In other news, Director Roy Luo acquired 1,261,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.