Analysts Set Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Target Price at $66.50

Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Enviva Partners stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,303. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -95.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. Equities analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently -460.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,475,000 after buying an additional 1,699,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after buying an additional 498,472 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after buying an additional 211,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,764,000 after buying an additional 250,713 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 428,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,451,000 after buying an additional 186,378 shares during the period.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.