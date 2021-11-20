Analysts Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Price Target at C$48.10

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

EIF stock traded up C$0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching C$45.93. 71,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,809. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$44.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.92. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$34.85 and a twelve month high of C$47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.41%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

