Analysts Set F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Target Price at $19.86

Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FXLV. Robert W. Baird began coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE:FXLV opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. F45 Training has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.98.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.40). Research analysts predict that F45 Training will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,543,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

