Analysts Set Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Target Price at $32.00

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLUE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $621,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

