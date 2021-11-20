Analyzing EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of EVO Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of CDK Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of EVO Payments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of CDK Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EVO Payments and CDK Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments 1.22% -10.27% 4.95% CDK Global 61.80% 119.09% 10.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVO Payments and CDK Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $439.10 million 4.00 -$1.68 million ($0.09) -234.20 CDK Global $1.67 billion 2.84 $1.03 billion $8.55 4.70

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than EVO Payments. EVO Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDK Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EVO Payments and CDK Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 0 2 2 0 2.50 CDK Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

EVO Payments currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. CDK Global has a consensus price target of $64.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.57%. Given CDK Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CDK Global is more favorable than EVO Payments.

Risk and Volatility

EVO Payments has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDK Global has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CDK Global beats EVO Payments on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European. The company was founded by Rafik R. Sidhom in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America. The company was founded on May 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL.

