Analyzing Mandiant (MNDT) and Its Peers

Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT) is one of 30 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mandiant to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Mandiant alerts:

This table compares Mandiant and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10% Mandiant Competitors -8.05% -16.13% 0.13%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mandiant and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00 Mandiant Competitors 223 1257 2199 65 2.56

Mandiant currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.26%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.89%. Given Mandiant’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mandiant has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mandiant and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mandiant $940.58 million -$207.30 million -17.38 Mandiant Competitors $1.23 billion $3.26 million 36.49

Mandiant’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mandiant. Mandiant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Mandiant has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant’s rivals have a beta of 1.52, meaning that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mandiant rivals beat Mandiant on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.