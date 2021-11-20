Anders Gustafsson Sells 10,000 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anders Gustafsson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $596.75 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $354.16 and a fifty-two week high of $614.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $549.26 and a 200-day moving average of $537.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,109,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 124,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 43.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 76,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 344.8% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

