Andrew Moor Sells 9,900 Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.20, for a total value of C$784,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,844 shares in the company, valued at C$4,026,844.80.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Andrew Moor sold 400 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.20, for a total value of C$32,080.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.20, for a total value of C$155,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.49, for a total value of C$310,980.00.

EQB stock opened at C$80.33 on Friday. Equitable Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$47.26 and a twelve month high of C$84.78. The company has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$115.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$133.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$110.81.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

