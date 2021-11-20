Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
ANGPY opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $26.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85.
About Anglo American Platinum
