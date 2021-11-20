Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ANGPY opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $26.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

