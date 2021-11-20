AnimalGo Market Cap Hits $13.24 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. AnimalGo has a total market capitalization of $13.24 million and $1.41 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00047153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00219630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00089058 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

