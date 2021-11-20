ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in October

ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the October 14th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.5 days.

ANRGF stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78. ANRGF has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANRGF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ANRGF from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on ANRGF from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

