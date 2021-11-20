Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Holdings Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 772.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,903 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,580,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Anthem by 312.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,948,000 after purchasing an additional 380,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Anthem by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,611,000 after purchasing an additional 278,826 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Anthem by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 522,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,415,000 after purchasing an additional 268,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.47.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $415.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.58. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

