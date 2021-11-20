Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab cut Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

OTCMKTS ATBPF remained flat at $$0.67 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,534. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Antibe Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 244.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.68%. Equities analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.