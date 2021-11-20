Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANTO. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,347.50 ($17.61).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,408.50 ($18.40) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,410.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,500.94. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,100.50 ($14.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The stock has a market cap of £13.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

