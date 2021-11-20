Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) Short Interest Up 81.1% in October

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the October 14th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANZUU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,661,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,625,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $12,090,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $5,066,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 70.4% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,022,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 422,645 shares in the last quarter.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

