Apollon Limassol Market Cap Achieves $816,724.91 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $816,724.91 and approximately $195,463.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for $3.25 or 0.00005511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.03 or 0.00218678 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.40 or 0.00665018 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00016139 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00077144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,178 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

