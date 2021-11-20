Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.750-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $359.30 million-$359.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357 million.Appian also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.210 EPS.

Shares of APPN traded down $4.50 on Friday, reaching $76.80. The stock had a trading volume of 713,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average of $104.54. Appian has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities upgraded Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist upgraded Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.43.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

