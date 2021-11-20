Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.750-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $359.30 million-$359.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357 million.Appian also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.210 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APPN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist upgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.43.

Get Appian alerts:

NASDAQ:APPN traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,438. Appian has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average of $104.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Appian stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of Appian worth $14,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.