Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $1,020,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $1,228,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Applied Materials by 11.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,685 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $19,677,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 304.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 33,166 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $150.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.68 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.90.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

