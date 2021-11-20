Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Cowen

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by Cowen from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.90.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $76.68 and a 1-year high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

