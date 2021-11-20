Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $164.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Materials is benefiting from strong momentum across Semiconductor Systems & Applied Global Services. Further, solid demand for silicon in several applications across various markets remains a tailwind. Also, growing usage of OLED technology in smartphones, televisions and computers, remains positive. Further, increased customer spending in foundry & logic on the back of rising need for specialty nodes in automotive, power, 5G rollout, IoT, communications and image sensor markets, is a major positive. Also, strong momentum in conductor etches is benefiting the company’s position in DRAM and NAND. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, market uncertainties continue to persist. Further, mounting expenses are concerns. Also, rising competition poses risk to the company’s market position.”

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on AMAT. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.90.

Shares of AMAT opened at $150.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.10. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $76.68 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,470,015,000 after buying an additional 190,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after buying an additional 908,866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.