Aptose Biosciences’ (APTO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on APTO. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $223.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rafael Bejar bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

